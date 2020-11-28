Crime and Courts

DC Detective Killed by Wife in Murder-Suicide, Police Say

The couple were found dead in their Waldorf, Maryland, home, Charles County police say

By NBC Washington Staff

A D.C. Police homicide detective was killed by his wife, who then fatally shot herself at their home in Waldorf, Maryland, according to Charles County police.

Timothy Eugene Francis, 50, and his wife Christina Lynn Francis, 41, were found Friday in their home, police say.

Officers visited the couple’s home in the 3300 block of Marylea Court about 6 p.m. after a family member reported he couldn’t get in touch with his daughter.

Criminal Investigations Division detectives say evidence suggests that Christina shot Timothy then herself. It’s unclear when or why the attack occurred.

Both were dead when officers arrived, authorities said.

Timothy Francis was a detective with the homicide branch of the Metropolitan Police Department. The branch captain told other detectives about the slaying in a message obtained by News4.

“In an effort to minimize any rumors, preliminarily it appears he was the victim of this tragic offense,” Capt. Carlos T. Heraud said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Charles County Police at 301-609-6571. Anonymous tips can be submitted at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741.

