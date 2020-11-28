DC Detective Killed by Wife in Murder-Suicide, Police Say

A D.C. Police homicide detective was killed by his wife, who then fatally shot herself at their home in Waldorf, Maryland, according to Charles County police.

Timothy Eugene Francis, 50, and his wife Christina Lynn Francis, 41, were found Friday in their home, police say.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Officers visited the couple’s home in the 3300 block of Marylea Court about 6 p.m. after a family member reported he couldn’t get in touch with his daughter.

Criminal Investigations Division detectives say evidence suggests that Christina shot Timothy then herself. It’s unclear when or why the attack occurred.

Both were dead when officers arrived, authorities said.

Timothy Francis was a detective with the homicide branch of the Metropolitan Police Department. The branch captain told other detectives about the slaying in a message obtained by News4.

Police in Waldorf MD are investigating the apparent murder of a @DCPoliceDept homicide detective. Possibly a murder / suicide. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/ZfIl0TOzlO — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) November 28, 2020

“In an effort to minimize any rumors, preliminarily it appears he was the victim of this tragic offense,” Capt. Carlos T. Heraud said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Charles County Police at 301-609-6571. Anonymous tips can be submitted at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story