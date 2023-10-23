DC Fire and EMS

DC deputy fire chief charged in domestic assault, police say

A spokesperson for D.C. Fire & EMS said Jon Grover is currently AWOL from the department but self-reported his arrest.

By Mark Segraves, News4 Reporter

Getty Images

A deputy fire chief for D.C. Fire & EMS was arrested in Delaware and is accused of domestic assault, police say.

Jon Grover was charged with assault, according to a spokesperson for police in Milford, Delaware. Details about what happened were not immediately available, but police say the incident happened about 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

A spokesperson for D.C. Fire & EMS told News4 that Grover is currently AWOL (absent without leave) from the department but self-reported his arrest.

It is unclear whether Grover has a lawyer.

This story is developing. News4 is working to learn more.

This article tagged under:

DC Fire and EMSDelaware
