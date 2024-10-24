DC Council Member Vincent Gray says he has dementia, won't vote for rest of term

D.C. Council Member and former mayor Vincent Gray announced Thursday he's suffering from dementia and he won't vote on any legislation for the rest of his term.

“I am experiencing early onset, age-related dementia. Every person in a position of responsibility who has cognitive decline must make their own decision about how and when to adjust," Gray said in a statement. "It is my duty to represent the best interests of District residents, often on complex matters. I do not want to cast a vote on an issue which I may not be able to fully consider.”

Gray said in the statement that he and his staff would continue to serve Ward 7 residents through the 68 days remaining in the Council's term.

"[...] however, due to circumstances related to my health, I will no longer vote on legislation or other matters before the Council. This is not an easy decision, but it is the right decision," he said.

Gray said late last year that he would not seek reelection in 2024.

In 2021, Gray suffered a mild stroke.

He served as D.C.’s mayor from 2011 to 2015.