WASHINGTON

DC Council Approves Recommending Jack Evans’ Expulsion

An expulsion hearing is tentatively planned for Jan. 7

The D.C. City Council has voted to try and force out Council Member Jack Evans, who was found to have repeatedly violated ethics rules.

News outlets report the council voted Tuesday to approve a report recommended the ousting of Evans, the city's longest-serving lawmaker.

A third-party investigation found Evans used his position to benefit private clients for years and failed to recognize their payments as conflicts of interest.

A spokeswoman for the council chairman said an expulsion hearing is tentatively planned for Jan. 7. Evans would have the opportunity to defend himself at the hearing, which would be followed by a formal expulsion vote. 

This article tagged under:

WASHINGTOND.C.politicsJack EvansDC Council
