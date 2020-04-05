DC Closes The Wharf After Large Crowds Gather Despite Stay-At-Home Order

Restaurants and vendors at The Wharf in Southwest D.C. are being told to close by Mayor Muriel Bowser's office after large crowds gathered at the fish market were not observing social distancing guidelines on Saturday.

The Wharf Community Association said in a statement that there would only be accessed allowed to the area for people's homes, offices, hotels and businesses.

Some businesses are looking for ways to adapt to the abrupt changes. District Doughnut, a D.C. doughnut shop, is asking people on Twitter where they can donate their recent surplus.

Well friends, the @TheWharfDC has been shutdown with no notice to businesses. We totally understand why but it doesn’t make it easier. Now, we have almost 1,000 doughnuts with no home. Some will go to our other stores, what shall we do with the rest? pic.twitter.com/FnLu4UMZeY — District Doughnut (@DCDoughnut) April 5, 2020

City officials said that businesses can reopen if they present a plan for social distancing and safe practices to the D.C. Restaurant Association.