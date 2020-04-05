DC Closes The Wharf After Large Crowds Gather Despite Stay-At-Home Order

Restaurants and vendors at The Wharf in Southwest D.C. are being told to close by Mayor Muriel Bowser's office after large crowds gathered at the fish market were not observing social distancing guidelines on Saturday.
The Wharf Community Association said in a statement that there would only be accessed allowed to the area for people's homes, offices, hotels and businesses.
Some businesses are looking for ways to adapt to the abrupt changes. District Doughnut, a D.C. doughnut shop, is asking people on Twitter where they can donate their recent surplus.
City officials said that businesses can reopen if they present a plan for social distancing and safe practices to the D.C. Restaurant Association.