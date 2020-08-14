DC City Administrator Abruptly Steps Down

Rashad Young, who has served as Mayor Muriel Bowser's top aide since she took office in January 2015, left his position Friday.

The mayor’s office released a statement applauding the work Young has done in the District over the past five years.

“From advancing education reform to making historic investments in affordable housing, and from transforming services for families experiencing homelessness to modernizing our schools, libraries and critical infrastructure, Rashad helped us deliver exceptional results for our residents,” the statement said.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Before joining Bowser’s administration, Young held a similar position in Alexandria, Virginia.

Kevin Donahue will serve as the interim city administrator, according to the mayor’s office.