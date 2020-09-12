transportation

DC Circulator's National Mall Route Service Restored

By NBC Washington Staff

The DC Circulator will resume its National Mall route service and the DC Streetcar will resume normal operating hours on Sept. 20.

Face coverings must be worn at all times when riding the circulator. Passengers are required to enter and exit the buses through the rear door, and social distancing is encouraged when possible.

The DC Circulator will operate on the National Mall weekdays from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on weekends from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“As we gradually and safely reopen the District’s attractions and cultural spaces downtown and elsewhere, we are expanding public transit options to provide commuters and visitors with free, socially-distanced travel,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. 

Certain museums and galleries have reopened in D.C. with limited capacity.

