DC-Based Interior Designer Shares Latest Trends For Your Home

Tracy Morris, a local interior designer and color expert with Benjamin Moore, has gained invaluable experience over the years about trends. She’s designed enough spaces to know that trends change.

From wallpaper to doors, Morris shared her tips and tricks for decorating any space.

Morris’ home has a modern farmhouse style to it. The blend between country and contemporary designs along with the use of black, white and brown tones continue to keep this style on trend.

“People are still gravitating toward shiplap,” Morris said. “Not to mention, metal roofs and hearty siding make this look a fan favorite here to stay.”

Morris said that wallpaper is also making a comeback. Meanwhile, when it comes to whether neutral colors are in or out, Morris said that it’s actually both.

“I have always told if you’re looking to sell your home, this is going to be a temporary living situation … (then) please keep it neutral,” Morris said.

If the living situation is more permanent, Morris encourages people to have fun with it.

“The color of the year is Aegean Teal,” she said. “The other tones that we’re seeing is a butter yellow. We’re seeing a soft pink and saturated greens.”

When it comes to metals and hardware, Morris said that brushed nickel, which used to be a go-to design, is now going out of style.

“We’re doing a lot of polish chrome in our master bathrooms and on door handles,” Morris said. “People want the shine back.”

White doors are also considered a thing of the past.

“We have been painting a lot of interior doors dark,” she said. “Especially in our modern farmhouses, just providing that contrast. Again, the walls are neutral, the trim is neutral … just paint the actual door itself and make sure that you pick a color that’s off-black.”