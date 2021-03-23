Interior Design

DC-Based Interior Designer Shares Latest Trends For Your Home

Interior designer Tracy Morris shares tips and trends she used when designing her own home

By Erika Gonzalez and Patricia Fantis

Tracy Morris, a local interior designer and color expert with Benjamin Moore, has gained invaluable experience over the years about trends. She’s designed enough spaces to know that trends change.

From wallpaper to doors, Morris shared her tips and tricks for decorating any space.

front lawn of house
Courtesy of Greg Powers
Morris' home has a modern farmhouse-style exterior.

Morris’ home has a modern farmhouse style to it. The blend between country and contemporary designs along with the use of black, white and brown tones continue to keep this style on trend.

“People are still gravitating toward shiplap,” Morris said. “Not to mention, metal roofs and hearty siding make this look a fan favorite here to stay.”

living room
Courtesy of Greg Powers
Morris uses muted colors for a comfortable atmosphere.

Morris said that wallpaper is also making a comeback. Meanwhile, when it comes to whether neutral colors are in or out, Morris said that it’s actually both.

“I have always told if you’re looking to sell your home, this is going to be a temporary living situation … (then) please keep it neutral,” Morris said.

Courtesy of Greg Powers
The wooden beams add a farmhouse style to the bedroom.

If the living situation is more permanent, Morris encourages people to have fun with it.

“The color of the year is Aegean Teal,” she said. “The other tones that we’re seeing is a butter yellow. We’re seeing a soft pink and saturated greens.”

When it comes to metals and hardware, Morris said that brushed nickel, which used to be a go-to design, is now going out of style.

dining room
Courtesy of Greg Powers
Morris made use of the natural light for her dining room.

“We’re doing a lot of polish chrome in our master bathrooms and on door handles,” Morris said. “People want the shine back.”

bathroom
Courtesy of Greg Powers
The color-coordinated bathroom has a double vanity.

White doors are also considered a thing of the past.

Tracy Morris' home
Courtesy of Greg Powers
The exterior has neutral colors for a simple finish.

“We have been painting a lot of interior doors dark,” she said. “Especially in our modern farmhouses, just providing that contrast. Again, the walls are neutral, the trim is neutral … just paint the actual door itself and make sure that you pick a color that’s off-black.”

