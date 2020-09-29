explosives

DC-Area Couple Sold Dynamite Online for Pickup in Parking Lots: Feds

By NBC Washington Staff

Large explosive
U.S. District Court for D.C.

A D.C.-area couple faces federal charges for allegedly arranging the sale of dynamite and other powerful explosives online. 

Brittany Nicole Adams, of Maryland, and Steven Anthony Benson Jr., of D.C., were indicted Wednesday and taken into custody Friday. Federal prosecutors say they advertised dynamite on the website OfferUp and arranged sales in the parking lot of the Benning Road Metro station and the Home Depot on Rhode Island Avenue NE. 

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Adams and Benson sold several explosive devices to an undercover agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, prosecutors say. The agent took audio and video recordings.

The explosives are “very dangerous and of [such] great power that each of the explosives devices could inflict great harm or death,” prosecutors said. One photo shows a yellow and blue striped device that was 15 inches long and 3 1/2 inches in diameter. 

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Local

PGPD 12 mins ago

Prince George's Officer Accused of Sexual Assault on Minor

coronavirus 34 mins ago

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Sept. 29

Adams and Benson each were charged with unlawful distribution of explosive devices and conspiracy to distribute them. 

This article tagged under:

explosivesMetrodynamite
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us