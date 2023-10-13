DC-area agencies increase security after ex-Hamas leader calls for day of ‘anger'

Crews put up barriers around the U.S. Capitol and law enforcement agencies in Washington, D.C., and Maryland say they're stepping up security at Jewish houses of worship after a former Hamas leader urged supporters to make Friday a global day of "anger."

Former Hamas leader Khaled Mashal said demonstrations would send a "message of rage to Zionists and to America."

Historically, such calls for action or for a “day of rage” have produced large demonstrations and unrest in Gaza and the West Bank. But they have not led to large-scale attacks in the U.S. in the past, NBC News reports.

D.C. police said in a statement Thursday night there were no credible threats in the District.

"Out of an abundance of caution, MPD will have increased visibility around the city and at places of worship to help ensure the safety of our community. MPD has been in contact with multiple community partners throughout the past week and we remain in contact with them," the Metropolitan Police Department's statement said in part. "We urge our community to remain vigilant and help our community stay safe."

Montgomery County police also said Thursday they were taking steps to protect the Jewish community, and there were no known threats.

Crews installed bike rack-style security barriers around the U.S. Capitol Thursday night as a precaution. The same barriers have gone up around the Capitol building several times since the Jan. 6 riots, including in August ahead of former President Donald Trump's appearance in federal court.

The U.S. Capitol Police gave this statement about its security measures:

“We are enhancing security throughout the Capitol Complex. Some of what we are doing will be visible, but for safety reasons we cannot provide the public details about all of the resources that we are putting into protecting the Congress. Our dedicated teams are working around the clock to coordinate with our law enforcement and intelligence partners across the country to keep everyone safe.”

