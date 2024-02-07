DC approves requiring ‘speed governor' devices on dangerous drivers' cars

D.C. leaders approved legislation on Tuesday to crack down on reckless drivers, including a plan that would require the installation of “speed governor” devices on the cars of some offenders.

The DC STEER Act, meaning “Strengthening Traffic Enforcement, Education, and Responsibility,” was unanimously passed by the D.C. Council. It aims to crack down on speeding and reckless driving.

D.C. Council member Charles Allen championed the legislation.

“How many times have you run a plate through the DMV and you see tens and tens of thousands of dollars of speeding tickets? This is going to put teeth in our enforcement and get those dangerous drivers off our streets,” he said.

Here’s what the road safety bill would do

D.C. would be able to install speed governors on the cars of drivers convicted in court for criminal violations around aggravated or reckless aggravated driving. The devices restrict a vehicle’s speed.

Through the speed governor pilot program, drivers would be responsible for the installation cost for the device. For low-income drivers, D.C. would pay the cost.

The bill also would establish a point system linked to a driver’s vehicle and also their driver’s license. The District would be able to monitor, boot or tow vehicles racking up traffic violations. Here’s how points would be given:

Speeding 11-15 mph over the limit: 2 points

Speeding 16-19 mph over the limit: 3 points

Speeding 20 mph or more over the limit: 5 points

Reckless driving: 5 points

The legislation gives D.C.’s attorney general the authority to sue drivers with multiple dangerous driving violations, no matter where they live.

‘Feels like there’s no consequences’

On the streets of the District, residents said they’re dismayed to see some drivers’ behavior.

“They go from, like, this light to that light, knowing that it’s red, and they’ll just go like 50 miles an hour,” Barbara Simone said.

“If someone is driving recklessly or speeding, it feels like there’s no consequences,” resident Josh Miller said.

Last year, a woman was accused of driving drunk and killing three people in a crash on Rock Creek Parkway. The vehicle had dozens of speeding tickets and thousands of dollars in unpaid fines.

Seven people have been killed in crashes in the District this year. For all of 2023, 52 people were killed. That’s a jump from 2022, when 35 people were killed.

Miller said he hopes the bill can make a difference.

“The last thing that we want to see if people get hurt,” he said.