DaBaby, Roddy Ricch to Headline DC’s Broccoli City Festival

Tickets went on sale Friday morning

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 6: Rae Sremmurd performs at Broccoli City Festival on Saturday. ( L-R: Slim Jxmmi, Swae Lee) (Josh Sisk/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Homegrown D.C. music festival Broccoli City has announced who will perform when it returns in 2020.

DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, Ari Lennox and Burna Boy will play at RFK Stadium for the festival, scheduled for May 9.

Doja Cat, LuckyDave, IDK and others are also scheduled to perform alongside special guests.

Tickets went on sale Friday, with general admission passes starting at $89.50 before fees. VIP passes sold out within hours.

Festival planners say some changes are coming this year, including faster entry lanes, carnival rides and an upgraded VIP experience.

The Broccoli City Festival is just one project from the social enterprise. In the two days before the festival, May 7-8, BroccoliCon will bring together leaders for panels, demonstrations, workshops and more focused on strengthening urban communities.

