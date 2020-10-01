Montgomery County

Coyote Attacks Couple Walking Dog in Rockville

By NBC Washington Staff

A coyote reportedly attacked a couple who was walking a dog in Rockville, Maryland, Thursday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. 

The incident happened about 10 a.m. on Winder Court off Manakkee Street, said spokesman Pete Piringer.

First responders took one person suffering from animal bites to the hospital to be treated. The dog was also injured, Piringer said.

Animal Control was called to the scene.

More details weren't immediately available.

This story is developing. Stay with NBC Washington for the latest.

