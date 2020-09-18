Coronavirus Outbreak Prompts Restrictions at University of Maryland Dorm

Residents of a dormitory at the University of Maryland are being asked to restrict their movements for the next two weeks after a coronavirus outbreak there.

News outlets report that the restrictions affect more than 200 students living in Denton Hall, a traditional high-rise dormitory located near the campus football stadium.

Campus officials say the restrictions are not an official quarantine but students have been told not to attend in-person classes and asked to restrict movements as much as possible for 14 days. Communal bathrooms can only be used two at a time.

Services available to the students include meal delivery, the university said.

In the past two weeks, 23 Denton students have tested positive for coronavirus. Those who tested positive are isolating, the university said.

The restrictions went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday and continue until noon Oct. 2. Students also had the option of returning home before the restrictions went into effect.