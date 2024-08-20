Community rallies around dozens displaced by Maryland condo building fire

More than 40 residents’ homes were damaged or destroyed by a fire in Clarksburg, Maryland, Saturday, and they’re getting by with help from the community.

Jala Carter, her fiancé and their four kids were home when fire ripped through their condo building about 8 a.m. She pulled the fire alarm, got her family out and alerted her neighbors.

“We grabbed our keys, stuff we saw, came to the side, and that’s when noticed the building was engulfed in flames,” she said. “It happened really fast.”

The fire happened after they had done their back-to-school shopping for the kids, and they only got some items out.

“One week before school, all the stuff we bought for them and school, like new shoes and book bags, everything’s just, like, gone,” said Elton Addisson. “But they’re still in high spirits. We took them to the Clarksburg Closet; they acted like they were at the mall. They were happy. If they’re happy, I'm happy.”

Clarksburg Closet, which offers clothing to anyone in need, provided free items to families at the fire scene, and it’s offering additional free assistance to help with immediate needs.

“We were told if we needed something immediately, we could come here and pick it up,” displaced resident Arif Koreishi said. “So, I walked out with just pajamas, so I needed to get some clothes.”

Some residents were still asleep in their units when firefighters arrived, investigators said.

“Crews did a great job in getting the rest of the residents out, preventing anybody from getting more seriously injured,” Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief David Pazos said.

Residents who spoke with News4 said they are grateful for the help they received.

“Things like this teach you that tomorrow isn’t promised, life is very short, and just tackle every day the best that you can,” Carter said.

Four people were injured, including two firefighters. They’re all expected to be OK.

The damage is estimated at almost $1 million. The building was condemned.

The fire is under investigation.

