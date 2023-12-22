College students on break save dogs from fire caused by lithium-ion batteries

Two college students rescued two dogs from a home destroyed by a lithium-ion battery fire in Montgomery County, Maryland, Thursday.

The fire spread quickly on Alexander Manor Drive in Sandy Spring Thursday afternoon.

Tom Kennedy left about half an hour before his home of almost 20 years was destroyed. He’s thankful no one was hurt.

“It’s the pits,” he said. “What can you do?”

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Fire investigators determined lithium-ion batteries charging tools in the garage caused the fire.

“Everything is melted down in the garage,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy’s sister and two dogs were in the home. They got out with the help of two college students home for winter break who rushed in just in time.

“It was completely dark, couldn’t breathe, and then by the time we got out and actually started seeing the fire, it was, like, thankfully we got out so fast,” Matt Dymowski said.

Investigators say toxic battery fires are among the toughest to deal with, and they’re seeing them more often.

Firefighters returned to the Ashton Preserve neighborhood Friday afternoon to hand out smoke detectors and provide information about the dangers of lithium-ion batteries, which are in everything from phones to computers to toys. They say it’s important not to overcharge them.

“Watch them ... there’s telltale signs if there’s making noise or they smell funny or they’re hot, very hot to the touch, something’s wrong,” Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said.

The Kennedys were going to host Christmas dinner. Fortunately, they have family in the area to spend the holiday with.

Neighbors are banding together to get the family gift cards to help with meals and clothing.

“I am just so happy that they are safe,” a neighbor said. “It’s an unfortunate time anytime, but right before Christmas is very sad.”

The Kennedys, who take pride in their home and holiday decorations, plan to rebuild and continue that tradition for years to come.