Washington DC

Colin Powell Memorial Service Planned at National Cathedral

By NBC Washington Staff and Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

A memorial service for Gen. Colin Powell will be held at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., a spokesperson said.

The service on Friday, Nov. 5 will be by invitation only. There will be limited seating.

Powell was the first African American to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and secretary of state.

The National Cathedral has hosted funeral and memorial services for some of the highest-ranking government officials and celebrities, including former president George H. W. Bush and Sen. John McCain.

Powell died of complications from COVID-19 earlier this week at age 84.

He was vaccinated against coronavirus but also immunocompromised. He suffered from several health issues, including multiple myeloma.

