Colesville Crash Leaves 2 Hurt, Car Partially Hanging Off Bridge

Two people were hurt in a car crash in Montgomery County, Maryland, that left one of the vehicles hanging off the side of a bridge on Saturday.

The crash happened at around 7:45 p.m. on Firestone Drive and Norbeck Road in Colesville, the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said.

Update - Norbeck Rd between Norwood Rd and New Hampshire Avenue, collision, involves two (2) vehicles, near head-on, with entrapment two people have been extricated, @MCFRS_EMIHS transporting 2 adults, 1 Pri1 trauma w/LT injury & 1 Pri2 trauma NLT injuries, some lanes blocked https://t.co/v8WS8FtV9o pic.twitter.com/vTiO6tuTpE — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 2, 2023

Two adults had to be extricated from one of the vehicles. One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Norbeck Road was closed at Norwood Road and New Hampshire Avenue. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and expect significant delays.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.