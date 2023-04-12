Northwest DC

‘Cloud of Dust': Building Partially Collapses in Tenleytown

By Allison Hageman and NBC Washington Staff

A building partially collapsed Tuesday morning in Northwest D.C., sending dust into the air and leaving a pile of debris

The building was located at the intersection of 41st and Chesapeake street NW in Tenleytown, a block away from Jackson Reed High School, according to D.C. Fire and Emergency Services.

The building appeared to be under construction. It had windows covered with wood planks, wood framing and construction vehicles parked outside.

A witness described seeing the building crumbling to News4.

“They’ve been making a lot of noise; then I just heard this massive bang. And I just look over, and I just see debris falling from the building, and I see this whole cloud of dust," witness Ben Cole said. "And I was like, 'Oh, that building just collapsed.'"

The collapse exposed the interior framing of the structure, leaving a pile of bricks and wood planks in front.

D.C.'s Department of Buildings is investigating the cause of the partial collapse.

No injuries were reported.

