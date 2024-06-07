Virginia suspends license of pediatrician accused of abusing patients

A Loudoun County pediatrician is temporarily banned from practicing medicine pending a hearing on accusations of sexual misconduct made by four families.

Dr. Martin Forman previously worked at Reston Pediatrics. The Virginia Board of Medicine voted unanimously last month to suspend his medical license.

News4 spoke with three parents who say Dr. Forman allegedly touched either them or their children inappropriately.

One dad said the doctor allegedly squeezed his newborn’s nipple.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“He said that you can, quote, ‘milk a child,’ end quote,” the dad said. “And then he proceeded, without hesitation, to go squeeze my child’s nipple.”

The dad said at another appointment, Dr. Forman also allegedly kept touching the mom’s leg.

The family filed a complaint with the Virginia Board of Medicine.

“I just hope that this guy never practices medicine again, he’s never in a room with a child again or alone with any mothers and children again,” the dad said.

His family is one of four that have come forward in the past seven years accusing Dr. Forman of sexual misconduct.

The other three families have all sued the doctor and Reston Pediatrics for sexual battery.

"He kept touching her knee. And he was staring straight at her breasts,” one mom said of her teenage daughter.

The mom said the day after they saw Dr. Forman, he showed up uninvited at their house, hit the family dog, groped the teen and asked for her number. The mom said he then invited the teen to come home with him.

“I’m looking for knives in the kitchen, I’m looking like, do I go out the back door to go get help?” the mom said. “I didn’t feel safe for my life or my family’s life.”

Two years ago, a Loudoun County jury found Dr. Forman civilly liable for battery in that case and ordered him and the practice to pay more than one million dollars.

The other two lawsuits are still pending.

One was filed by a teen patient, who says the doctor allegedly groped her. The other suit was filed by a mom who said Dr. Forman allegedly straddled her with his legs and then rubbed against her with his private parts.

“I feel like it was very disturbing, and just even that word alone is not enough to describe how I was feeling,” that mom said.

Dr. Forman’s attorney sent News4 a statement that said, “[He] denies the allegations and will appear before the Board to present his side, and we are confident that after the Board hears his side, it will dismiss the cases.”

Dr. Forman’s attorney also said he retired last year with no intention of returning to practice.

The date for his board hearing has not yet been set.