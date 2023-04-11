One man died and three other people were hurt in a shooting Tuesday at a funeral home in Northeast D.C., police say.

A funeral for a homicide victim had just ended at the Stewart Funeral Home in the 4400 block of Benning Road NE about noon when someone shot people who were standing outside, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said at a news conference.

Contee said an officer who was nearby heard the gunshots and found four adults were shot.

One man died. The three other victims suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, the police chief said.

Several people who were standing in the block after the funeral were apparently targeted, but police don't yet know why, Contee said.

Police haven't identified a suspect, and investigators are still working on talking to witnesses, Contee said.

He called the shooting for a March homicide victim brazen.

“It’s unfortunate that someone would be so brazen to do such an act, let alone at a funeral. How low can you be of a human being to target other people at a funeral?” Contee said.

Contee said the officer who responded to the shooting was stationed nearby at the request of the family who was mourning at the funeral.

Many officials with D.C. police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives could be seen in the area.

