Did you know that approximately 66% of U.S. households, which accounts for nearly 87 million homes, have a pet? Among these households, an estimated 65 million have a dog.

With so many pets in the country, it’s no surprise that there are apps available to help pet owners take care of their furry friends. Here are three mobile apps that you might find useful.

This app is perfect for pet owners who worry about their pets running away. Whistle is a pet tracking app that syncs up with a special collar. This way, you can keep track of your pet’s location and receive alerts if they go beyond a predetermined perimeter.

Additionally, the collar glows in the dark, making it easier to find your pet at night.

Whistle also has an add-on that tracks your pet’s physical activity throughout the day. You can set goals based on their age, breed, or weight, and even monitor their health information and habits.

If you’re looking for an app to help you keep track of your pet’s medical needs, 11 Pets might be the one for you. With this app, you can set reminders for anything health-related, including vet visits, storing medical records, and managing follow-up alerts.

You can also record your pet’s vitals, weight, height, and body temperature. Sharing this data with a veterinarian can help them get a complete picture of your pet’s medical needs.

Keep in mind that while the app offers exceptional utility, some features may be more tailored to a European audience.

This app is perfect for pet owners who want to improve their dog’s behavior. GoodPup offers lessons with certified trainers to help pet owners train their dogs. The app guides you along a course that includes a weekly video consultation, daily training goals, and 24/7 chat support.

GoodPup puts an emphasis on positive reinforcement, which is a technique endorsed by the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Lessons include potty training, teaching commands like sit, stay, come, and let go, as well as improving socialization with people and other animals.

It’s important to note that we have not personally tried these apps, so this information is purely for informational purposes. However, if you’re a pet owner looking for ways to make life easier for you and your furry friend, these apps might be worth checking out.

Make sure to do your research to know what products work best for you and your family.