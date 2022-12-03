Child Killed, 6 Injured in Ellicott City Collision

A child is dead, and six others are injured after a collision in Ellicott City, Maryland, on Friday, police say.

A 2018 Peterbilt truck hauling a tanker was traveling north on Route 29 near the Route 40 ramp at about 6:15 p.m. when it hit a 2002 Honda Odyssey. The initial collision caused two additional cars to crash, Howard County Police Department said in a release.

The Honda’s 3-year-old passenger was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Six people, with varying levels of injuries, were also taken to the hospital.

Parts of Route 29 north were closed for about five hours on Friday.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

