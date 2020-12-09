Fairfax County

Child Dies After Crash on Richmond Highway

By Carissa DiMargo

Chopper4

A child has died following a crash Wednesday morning in Fairfax County, Virginia, county police said.

Three people, including the child, were taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the crash, which involved two cars in the 5900 block of Richmond Highway near Huntington Avenue, police said.

The child died at the hospital, police said shortly after 8:30 a.m. The child's age has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation, police said late Wednesday morning. Details were not immediately available.

The northbound lanes of Richmond Highway were closed in the aftermath of the crash but have since reopened.

