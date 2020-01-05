Maryland

Chesapeake Bay Pollution Goals ‘An Aspiration,” EPA Official Says

By Associated Press

SKIDMORE, MD – MARCH 17: The Chesapeake Bay Bridge can be seen from the beach at Sandy Point State Park, on March 17, 2017 in Skidmore, Maryland. Under U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2018 budget proposal, federal funding for the Chesapeake Bay Program that focuses on reducing pollution in the bay, would be eliminated. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Recent comments from the head of the Environmental Protection Agency's Chesapeake Bay Program about pollution limits designed to improve the health of the bay have sparked concern among environmental groups and some Maryland officials. 

EPA's bay program Director Dana Aunkst said at a conference this week in Annapolis that 2025 pollution goals set forth in 2010 for Chesapeake Bay states and the District of Columbia are "an aspiration" and not an enforceable deadline, according to The Capital. 

Will Baker, president of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, said in a statement that position "should put fear in the hearts of all who care about clean water." He called it a sign that President Donald Trump's administration is retreating from the bay cleanup effort. 

Local

shooting 8 hours ago

Bullet Rips Through Water Pipe, Floods Apartments in Columbia Heights

Maryland 11 hours ago

4 Flu Deaths Reported So Far in Maryland

Lee Currey, director of the Water and Science Administration in the Maryland Department of the Environment, called on the EPA to enforce the limits. 

"The federally approved Bay TMDL includes a range of steps that the U.S. EPA can take to hold all states accountable, and Maryland expects the EPA to use all the tools at its disposal to do just that in the agreed-upon 2025 timeframe," Currey said in a statement released by an agency spokesman.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MarylandChesapeake BayEnvironment
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us