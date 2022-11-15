Virginia McLaurin

Centenarian Who Went Viral for Dancing With the Obamas Has Died at 113

By Nuria Diaz Munoz

NBC Universal, Inc.

A centenarian who went viral for dancing with the Obamas six years ago passed away Monday. She was 113 years old.

In 2016, President Barack Obama awarded Virginia McLaurin a service medal for her volunteer work. At the White House, she gave the president and first lady hugs and danced with them, video of which garnered national attention. 

Apr 5, 2016

‘Dancing Grandma' Honored for Community Service

Mar 15, 2016

Harlem Globetrotters Celebrate Virginia McLaurin, the 107-Year-Old White House Dancer

PRESIDENT Apr 27, 2016

Virginia McLaurin, Dancing White House Visitor, Gets ID Thanks to New Regulation

McLaurin lived much of her life in the District, where she had a long history of volunteer work, including as a foster grandparent and at Roots Public Charter School. 

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

Nine years ago, she was honored by the former D.C. Mayor Vincent Gray for her contributions to the District.

Get updates on what's happening in Washington, D.C., to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Virginia McLaurinObamaviral video
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us