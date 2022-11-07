TRAFFIC

Cement Truck Crash Shuts Down Beltway Inner Loop in Silver Spring

Traffic is backed up for miles as all lanes of the I-495 Inner Loop are shut down at University Boulevard

By Gina Cook

NBC Universal, Inc.

Traffic is backed up for miles on the Beltway Inner Loop in Montgomery County, Maryland, Monday afternoon after a crash involving a cement truck and two other vehicles, authorities say.

All lanes of the Interstate 495 Inner Loop are closed in the area and police are diverting traffic to the University Boulevard exit.

Two vehicles and a cement truck got into a crash, and the truck flipped onto its side, a spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said.

The spokesperson said two injuries were reported.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

