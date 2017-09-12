Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with NBC4

By Anna Mizelle

Join NBC4 as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, honoring the culture and traditions of Americans whose ancestry runs through Spain, Mexico or the Spanish-speaking nations of Central America, South America and the Caribbean.

The month starts on Sept. 15, the anniversary of independence for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. The month lasts until Oct. 15. 

During that month, NBC4 is showing on-air vignettes illustrating the impact that Hispanic Americans have had on our region. 

On October 14 at 9:30 a.m., NBC4 will air a special program celebrating Hispanic Heritage month.

For a full list of events celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month in the Washington D.C. area, click here.

Washington Regional Transplant Community is proud to sponsor Hispanic Heritage Month with NBC4.

