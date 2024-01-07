Metropolitan Police Department (DC Police / MPD)

Car with 8 puppies inside stolen from U Street SE: Police

Authorities said the victim was loading the puppies in her black Mazda CX-3,  which was parked in the 1700 block of U Street SE around noon.

By Madeline Herron

Police are searching for the thieves who stole a car with eight American bulldog puppies inside from Southeast D.C. on Saturday. 

Authorities said the victim was loading the puppies in her black Mazda CX-3,  which was parked in the 1700 block of U Street SE around noon.

She then went inside her house “for no more than two minutes,” according to a police report, but when she came back outside, the car and the puppies were gone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department.

