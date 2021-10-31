car theft

Car Stolen With Child Inside in Southeast DC

By NBCWashington Staff

A car was stolen with a child inside in Southeast D.C. Saturday evening, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The incident took place in the 400 block of 8th Street SE near the Eastern Market Metro Station about 7 p.m.

Police said they believe the car was left running and someone got in and drove away.

The child was found nearby a short time later. Police said they believe the car thief let the child out of the car and continued driving.

The car was abandoned in the 1000 block of Mount Olivet Road in Northeast D.C.

