Northeast DC

Car Slams Into DC Building, Destroying 2 Apartments

The car crashed through an apartment wall on Clermont Drive NE; no one was injured

By NBC Washington Staff

@dcfireems

Some D.C. residents were forced out their homes after a car slammed into their apartment building late Sunday night.

D.C. Fire and EMS officials said the vehicle went through the wall of one apartment in the 4500 block of Clermont Drive NE, in the Fort Totten area. The car briefly caught fire.

No one was hurt, but two apartments are no longer livable. Building management is getting those residents emergency shelter.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Crews were working to make sure the rest of the three-story building is safe.

It wasn't immediately known what led up to the vehicle crash.

This article tagged under:

Northeast DC
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us