Car Slams Into DC Building, Destroying 2 Apartments

Some D.C. residents were forced out their homes after a car slammed into their apartment building late Sunday night.
D.C. Fire and EMS officials said the vehicle went through the wall of one apartment in the 4500 block of Clermont Drive NE, in the Fort Totten area. The car briefly caught fire.
No one was hurt, but two apartments are no longer livable. Building management is getting those residents emergency shelter.
Crews were working to make sure the rest of the three-story building is safe.
It wasn't immediately known what led up to the vehicle crash.