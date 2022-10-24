Car Slams Into DC Building, Destroying 2 Apartments

Some D.C. residents were forced out their homes after a car slammed into their apartment building late Sunday night.

D.C. Fire and EMS officials said the vehicle went through the wall of one apartment in the 4500 block of Clermont Drive NE, in the Fort Totten area. The car briefly caught fire.

No one was hurt, but two apartments are no longer livable. Building management is getting those residents emergency shelter.

Update vehicle striking building with fire 4500 block Clermont Dr. NE. DC Fire Special Ops personnel working with building inspector have determined 2 apartments are uninhabitable. Building management is working to obtain emergency shelter for those occupants. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/juRjvLxf7v — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) October 24, 2022

Crews were working to make sure the rest of the three-story building is safe.

It wasn't immediately known what led up to the vehicle crash.