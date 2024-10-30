Car plunges 40 feet off parking garage roof in Chevy Chase

A car plummeted 40 feet off the roof of a parking garage in Chevy Chase, Maryland, on Wednesday morning. The driver is expected to be OK.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service responded to the rear of the Barlow Building at 5454 Wisconsin Ave. and found a white Mercedes sedan upside down on its roof.

The car plunged off the parking garage and crashed on its roof, trapping the driver. The driver was initially trapped but able to get out. They were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening.

News4 video footage shows the upside-down car with its airbags deployed.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the car went over the edge. An investigation is underway.