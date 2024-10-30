Montgomery County

Car plunges 40 feet off parking garage roof in Chevy Chase

The car crashed through a railing of the Barlow Building on Wisconsin Avenue early Wednesday

By Valeria Martinez-Villegas

NBC Universal, Inc.

A car plummeted 40 feet off the roof of a parking garage in Chevy Chase, Maryland, on Wednesday morning. The driver is expected to be OK.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service responded to the rear of the Barlow Building at 5454 Wisconsin Ave. and found a white Mercedes sedan upside down on its roof.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The car plunged off the parking garage and crashed on its roof, trapping the driver. The driver was initially trapped but able to get out. They were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening.

Northwest DC Aug 22

SUV nearly plunges off 2nd floor of Tenleytown parking garage

Washington DC 2 hours ago

‘Redemption story': Meet DC's High Heel Race winner and see the dazzling looks

News4 video footage shows the upside-down car with its airbags deployed.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the car went over the edge. An investigation is underway.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us