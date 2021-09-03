capitol riot

‘QAnon Shaman' Jacob Chansley Pleads Guilty in Capitol Riot

Jacob Chansley, known as the QAnon Shaman, faced six charges

Jacob Chansley — who wore horns and carried a 6-foot pole with a spearhead into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to federal prosecutors — pleaded guilty Friday to obstructing an official proceeding during the Capitol riot.

Chansley, 34, faced six charges including felony counts of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding, NBC News reported.

He pleaded guilty to one count. Prosecutors said sentencing guidelines indicate he could be sentenced to between 41 and 51 months in prison.

He’s appeared at a plea agreement hearing at 11 a.m. with Judge Royce C. Lamberth, according to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The judge said that Chansley had signed a plea agreement on Wednesday.

According to Chansley's attorney, he will seek a pre-sentence release from jail.

Chansley told the court he was "in fact guilty of this offense," News4's Scott MacFarlane reported.

Chansley is also known as the “QAnon Shaman,” referencing a baseless conspiracy theory popular among some supporters of former President Donald Trump.

He became one of the most identifiable defendants in the Capitol riot case after he was pictured shirtless and wearing a furry horned hat with face paint in the Senate chamber.

Chansley's sentencing is set for Nov. 17.

