Capitol Police investigating suspicious vehicle outside their HQ

The U.S. Capitol Police evacuated their headquarters early Tuesday afternoon, after a suspicious vehicle was found outside the building on D Street NE.

Capitol Police blocked off the 100 block of D Street NE shortly after noon, "after a K9 indicated interest on the vehicle," USCP said in a social media post.

In a statement to News4, police said they found a package inside the suspicious vehicle. The driver was also inside.

Police are questioning the driver while they examine the package and the car.

The USCP HQ was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution," the social media statement said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.