Capital Bikeshare E-Bikes to Return Just in Time for Cherry Blossom Season

Get ready to take an easy, breezy ride through the cherry blossoms as 1,500 improved e-bikes return to the Capital Bikeshare docks this spring, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced Friday.

The bikes, which feature an electronic pedaling assist, will be phased into the system throughout spring, DDOT says.

The new hybrid locking technology on the bikes developed by Lyft means riders will have more flexibility with docking their bikes. Riders can drop e-bikes at a regular dock or, for a $1 fee, they can opt to park at one of D.C.'s 5,000 regular bike racks.

“The return of the e-bikes is part of Mayor Bowser’s ongoing effort to improve active transportation and mobility in the District,” said DDOT Director Jeff Marootian in a press release.

Big news: 1,500 ebikes are coming. Get ready to electrify your commute this spring. Available in the new Capital Bikeshare app.



See the details: https://t.co/6fRbH7W25y pic.twitter.com/mCHWRv911e — Capital Bikeshare (@bikeshare) February 21, 2020

Capital Bikeshare users will be charged a $1 e-bike fee each trip along with the normal fees. The new fee “will cover the additional costs associated with recharging and rebalancing the system when bikes are not docked at a Capital Bikeshare station,” the DDOT said in a statement.

The Capital Bikeshare app will also see improvements, such as the ability to unlock a bike by scanning a QR code, rate biking experience, report service issues and manage memberships.

Capital Bikeshare piloted 500 e-bikes last spring before pulling them out of circulation.

There are various membership and pricing options for renting through Capital Bikeshare. For non-members, a standard 30 minute to one-hour ride is $2. Additional time and pricing options are available as well.