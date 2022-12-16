‘Can't Hire Armed Guards to Protect Our Own Security': City Winery Shutting Down

The owner of City Winery is shutting down the restaurant’s Ivy City location at the end of the month over concerns about safety in the Northeast D.C. neighborhood.

“Every week, a staff member’s car was broken into,” City Winery founder and CEO Michael Dorf said.

“Couple of our employees being attacked on the street a couple weeks ago was very tough,” he said.

Dorf said he has no choice. The popular restaurant, winery and event space that opened in 2018 will shut down by Jan. 1, leaving 100 full- and part-time employees without a job.

“We’ve hired a lot of security, but, you know, we can’t hire armed guards to protect our own security,” Dorf said.

According to D.C. police data, in the half-mile radius surrounding City Winery in Ivy City overall crime is up 16% in 2022. Property crime rose by 14% and violent crime by 38% compared to last year.

Police described the majority of the violent crimes as assault with a dangerous weapon, like shootings, stabbings and armed fights.

“Some musicians will not come and play,” Dorf said. “They don’t want to park their vehicle because they’ve heard other bands have gotten their stuff stolen.”

All private events booked for 2023 are canceled or forced to find another location, while the artists set to play there must look for other venues for their gigs.

Gregory Casten, who owns Ivy City Smokehouse next door, sings a much different tune.

“I think every neighborhood in D.C. has those types of characteristics,” he said. “You just have to be smart and keep your wits about you no matter where you are.”

Dorf said they would like to relocate to another location in D.C. by the end of 2023.