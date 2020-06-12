Laurel

Bus Fire Backs Up I-95 for Miles in Maryland

By NBC Washington Staff

A bus caught fire on I-95 in Laurel Friday morning, leaving passengers by the side of the road and backing up traffic for miles. 

The vehicle fire occurred on I-95 southbound near Exit 33, for MD-198. Three right lanes were closed as of about 8:30 a.m. 

Images from Chopper4 show fire damage to the back end of the bus. Several passengers stood at the side of the highway with baggage. 

Information wasn’t immediately released on whether anyone was hurt. 

Traffic was backed up for at least three miles. 

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

