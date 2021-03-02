Burglars Steal Firearms From Waldorf Gun Shop: Authorities

Burglars rammed down the doors of a Waldorf, Maryland, gun shop early Tuesday and stole several firearms in less than two minutes, authorities say.

The burglars drove a pickup truck into the doors of Fred’s Outdoors at 2895 Crain Highway about 1:20 a.m. The suspects used a tool to mangle the doors and bypassed several layers of security to get inside, the Charles County Sheriff’s Department said.

A metal grate at the entrance was peeled upward, video from the scene shows.

An alarm system alerted authorities, and officers arrived within 76 seconds, Charles County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Diane Richardson said. But the suspects had already fled.

“It was probably planned out pretty well, and they had it down, and it worked,” Richardson said. “They were able to get in and out very quickly.”

Authorities haven't released a description of the vehicle or suspects and are investigating whether more vehicles may have been involved.

Fred’s Outdoor says it stocks guns including semi-automatic, revolvers, double action and handguns. It’s unclear what type or how many guns were stolen.

The shop has security systems and cameras, which detectives plan to review.

No one was reported injured and no one was in the store during the burglary, authorities said.

