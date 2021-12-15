14th Street NW

Buildings Struck by Gunfire, No Injuries Reported Near 14th and U Streets NW

Residents throughout the area wrote on social media that they had heard gunfire.

By Tom Lynch

Sabel Harris

Bullets struck several buildings after shots were fired near the corner of 14th and U streets in Northwest D.C. Wednesday evening, authorities said.

D.C. police said they responded to reports of a shooting a the intersection at around 7:45 p.m. No one appeared to have been injured.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

ANC commissioner Sabel Harris shared a photo of the D.C. government’s Reeves Center on V Street NW with a window shot out.

Residents throughout the area wrote on social media that they had heard gunfire.

Local

The News4 Rundown 2 hours ago

COVID Shuts Down Schools; Miss DC's Big Plans: The News4 Rundown

Capitol Insurrection 3 hours ago

Jan. 6 Riot Cases Now Include 700 Defendants

More information about the shooter or shooters was not immediately released.

This article tagged under:

14th Street NWU Street Corridor
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us