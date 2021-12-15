Buildings Struck by Gunfire, No Injuries Reported Near 14th and U Streets NW

Bullets struck several buildings after shots were fired near the corner of 14th and U streets in Northwest D.C. Wednesday evening, authorities said.
D.C. police said they responded to reports of a shooting a the intersection at around 7:45 p.m. No one appeared to have been injured.
ANC commissioner Sabel Harris shared a photo of the D.C. government’s Reeves Center on V Street NW with a window shot out.
Residents throughout the area wrote on social media that they had heard gunfire.
More information about the shooter or shooters was not immediately released.