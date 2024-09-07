Bring home a new pet in this local adoption events

Today is the day! Whether you're looking for companionship, a confidant, or a way to bring joy into your home, dozens of animals are waiting to be adopted at various events shelters around the DMV are holding on Saturday.

In Virginia, several Loudoun County shelters are collaborating on a one-day adoption blowout. All fees will be waived, and there will be many different animals to choose from.

"We'll definitely have all sizes, ages, breeds of cats and dogs, puppies and senior dogs as well which are 8 years and older. They're all wonderful animals looking for their forever homes, " a spokesperson from the shelter said.

Anthony Beninca knows first-hand how important it is to give these pets a second chance.

"I think it's great to adopt because you are giving these guys here a chance at a better home. It cannot be overstated the amount of joy that a pet will bring you," Beninca said.

The event, sponsored by the organizations Friends of Homeless Animals (FOHA), Middleburg Humane Foundation, Humane Society of Loudoun County, and Homeward Trails, will be held in Segra Field on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Click here for more information.

In addition, the Humane Rescue Alliance in Washington D.C., will hold another Clear the Shelters adoption event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for more information.

Clear The Shelters is NBCUniversal Local's nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign that encourages people to adopt from their local shelters in an effort to “clear the shelters.” Each year, more than 100,000 animals are adopted from shelters and rescues that participate in our initiative.