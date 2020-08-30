Annapolis

Breonna Taylor's Family Helps Dedicate Mural in Annapolis

The mother of Breonna Taylor and about 30 other family members helped dedicate a mural in Maryland that memorializes the Black woman who was killed when police in Louisville, Kentucky shot her while executing a “no-knock” warrant.

The mural dedication Saturday occurred on a day which Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley officially proclaimed as “Breonna Taylor Day," The Capital in Annapolis reports.

The painted mural of Taylor covers two basketball courts in the city's Chambers Park and has drawn national attention.

Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, was in D.C. on Friday for the March on Washington and said she wanted to see the mural in person.

Taylor's death in March has become a rallying point nationwide in calls for police reform and racial justice.

