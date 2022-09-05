Bradley Beal Cheers on Frances Tiafoe at U.S. Open, Maryland Native Upsets Rafael Nadal

By Logan Reardon

Beal cheers on Maryland native Tiafoe at U.S. Open upset originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Bradley Beal was at the U.S. Open on Monday to cheer on a Maryland native.

Frances Tiafoe, who was born in Hyattsville, Md., defeated Rafael Nadal in a fourth round upset.

From the crowd, Beal was intensely cheering on Tiafoe throughout the match.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Tiafoe showed similar excitement after his victory with a cool shoutout to the Wizards' All-Star guard.

"My favorite basketball player in the NBA Bradley Beal got to watch this," Tiafoe said.

After the match, Beal was quick to show love on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/FTiafoe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FTiafoe!!!!!!! https://t.co/Iu6RCE2bo2

— Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) <a href="https://twitter.com/RealDealBeal23/status/1566913859713208320

Tiafoe's U.S. Open journey will continue in the quarterfinals against Andrey Rublev on Wednesday night.

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us