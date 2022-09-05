Bradley Beal Cheers on Frances Tiafoe at U.S. Open, Maryland Native Upsets Rafael Nadal

Beal cheers on Maryland native Tiafoe at U.S. Open upset originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Bradley Beal was at the U.S. Open on Monday to cheer on a Maryland native.

Frances Tiafoe, who was born in Hyattsville, Md., defeated Rafael Nadal in a fourth round upset.

From the crowd, Beal was intensely cheering on Tiafoe throughout the match.

Tiafoe showed similar excitement after his victory with a cool shoutout to the Wizards' All-Star guard.

"My favorite basketball player in the NBA Bradley Beal got to watch this," Tiafoe said.

After the match, Beal was quick to show love on Twitter.

Tiafoe's U.S. Open journey will continue in the quarterfinals against Andrey Rublev on Wednesday night.