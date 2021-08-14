Boy Stable After Being Rescued From Six Flags Pool, Prince George's Police Says

A boy who required CPR after being found in a pool at Six Flags America on Sunday is now in stable condition, authorities said.

At around 4:41 p.m. Saturday, first responders were called to Six Flags America in Largo “for a working CPR call,” the Prince George's County Fire Department said.

Prince George's County police told News4's Paul Wagner that the child, who is under 10 years old, was running away from his guardian, slipped into the wave pool and was underwater for several minutes before citizens and lifeguards noticed and pulled him out.

Approx 4:41pm #PGFD units were dispatched to 6 Flags America in Largo for a working CPR call. On scene park staff & EMS crews administered CPR to a juvenile male patient who had been found in a pool. Patient was transported with serious, life threatening injuries. — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) August 14, 2021

CPR was performed on the boy. Off-duty officers, who were working security, rushed him to the first aid station, where they continued life-saving efforts, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The boy was transported to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

At one point, police said they were able to recover the child's pulse and he is now in stable condition.

The extent of the child's injuries were not immediately known.

News4 has reached out to Six Flags America for information.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.