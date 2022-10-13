Boy, 15, Shot in Northeast DC

A 15-year-old boy was shot in Northeast D.C. Thursday afternoon.

The boy is unconscious and not breathing, police said. He is being airlifted to a hospital.

The shooting took place in the 500 block of 48th Place NE about 3:30 p.m.

Aiton Elementary School and Kelly Miller Middle School are near the shooting scene.

A man went to an area hospital on his own and is believed to have been injured in the same shooting. He is conscious and breathing.

Police are looking for a silver Nissan with heavily tinted windows that sped away from the area.

The 500 block of 48th Place NE is closed for the investigation.

Police originally said the victim was 13 years old.

