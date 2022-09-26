Body of Virginia 17-Year-Old Who Went Missing in 1975 Identified

A family finally has some answers about what happened to a 17-year-old girl who went missing from Northern Virginia nearly 50 years ago.

Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as Choubi, was last seen on Feb. 8, 1975. Human remains found in McLean in 2001 have now been identified as hers, Fairfax County police said Monday.

“Identifying this young woman solves a mystery that has been more than 47 years in the making,” Ed O’Carroll, bureau commander of Major Crimes and Cyber and Forensics, said in a statement. “Our community should take comfort in knowing that our detectives never stop working these cases.”

A construction crew working in the 5100 block of Lincoln Circle in McLean found human remains and clothing on Sept. 27, 2001, near a drainage ditch. An initial review found the remains were those of a woman who died from a gunshot wound to the head, police said. A report at the time said the woman was likely African American and in her late teens to early 20s.

Cold case detectives worked earlier this year with Othram Inc., which provides DNA testing and forensic-grade genome sequencing. The company’s testing identified a half-sister of Gildawie, who shared her story.

Anonymous donors through the group DNASolves funded the testing and identification process, police said.

No information was released on any charges in Gildawie’s death. Police continue to investigate, using new information from the family.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.