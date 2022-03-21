Body Found in DC's Dumbarton Oaks Park: Police

Two people walking in Dumbarton Oaks Park in Washington, D.C., this weekend found a body, police said.

D.C. officers were called shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday to a wooded area near the 3300 block of Whitehaven Street NW for the report of human remains found, police said.

Two people walking spotted a person lying in a homeless encampment near the Whitehaven Trail and contacted authorities, according to the police report.

DC Fire & EMS responded to the scene and determined the person was dead, police said.

Authorities said they have not yet identified the remains nor determined if they were those of a man or a woman.

Whitehaven Trail is located near a commercial and residential area close to the U.S. Naval Observatory.

A death investigation is underway. More information was not immediately available.