Body Found at Fairfax County Recycling Center

Workers at a recycling center discovered a body Monday while dumping out trash in Fairfax County, Virginia, police say.

The human remains fell out of the back of a tractor-trailer full of garbage while it was delivering a load at the Fairfax County Solid Waste Recycling Center on West Ox Road, police said.

Video from Chopper4 showed investigators sifting through the trash in the truck.

County police are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

