Bloomberg Has Donated More Than $197 Million to DC Organizations

Mike Bloomberg's Family Foundation donated $197 million to charitable and government organizations in D.C. from 2014 to 2018, according to an analysis by the Associated Press. The D.C. Public Education Fund received $16.2 million of the donations.

Bloomberg's Family Foundation donated more per capita to D.C. than any state, giving nearly $30 million per 100,000 people in the capital.

Some organizations have a local impact in the D.C. area, including Martha's Table, which provides service to low-income or at-risk D.C. residents, and the organizations that are funding language arts museum Planet Word, which is set to open in May.

Others are nationally or internationally focused groups, such as the World Resources Institute. The sustainability-focused nonprofit received $2.75 million in 2017 and 2018, the two largest donations that Bloomberg's foundation gave in D.C.

New York and Maryland received the highest net donations, with about $503 and $303 million respectively. Overall, Bloomberg's Family Foundation has donated about $1.65 billion to over 500 charitable and government organizations from 2014 to 2018, according to tax filings.

Bloomberg's Donations to Charitable & Government Organizations

Bloomberg's Family Foundation has donated over $1.65 billion to over 500 charitable and government organizations in 30 states from 2014 to 2018.

Besides charitable donations, Bloomberg also donated $7,500 to the D.C. Democratic State Committee, just 5 days before announcing his Democratic presidential bid on November 24th, 2019.

Bloomberg's political donations, which went to his PAC, various candidates, political parties, and special interest funds, totaled at least $150 million from 2014 to 2019. Bloomberg's PAC, Independence USA PAC, took the lion's share of funds, nearly $97 million.

About $12 million of Bloomberg's political donations have gone to Democratic candidates and state parties, and over $1 million has gone to Republican and Independent candidates and state parties.

Democratic Presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg’s campaign has been powered by his estimated $60 billion fortune, which has engendered criticism from other candidates in the Democratic debates.

His philanthropic efforts have likely led to substantial backing from those he has supported. According to the Associated Press, Bloomberg has at least 155 official endorsements thus far, including D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

One hundred fourteen of his endorsements are from current or former mayors, most of whom have known connections to him through the Bloomberg City Leadership Initiative to joint philanthropic efforts or fundraising events.