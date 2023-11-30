‘Blankets available here': Sign appears at DC's MLK Library as winter approaches

The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in downtown D.C. is offering blankets as the cold of the winter begins to grip D.C.

The central location of the D.C. Public Library system posted about the free blankets on Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter) Tuesday, a day when morning wind chills were in the mid 20s and evening wind gusts knocked down the National Christmas tree outside the White House. A cold weather emergency was in effect due to the extremely cold temperatures.

"Blankets available here," the sign at the library announced, along with an image of a red cozy-looking throw. An image of Martin Luther King Jr. looks on protectively from the mural in the library.

The MLK Library is located at 901 G St. NW in the Penn Quarter area.

Spotted at the MLK Library.



You can request a blanket at the front desk. No charge.



Check on unsheltered neighbors, seniors, and other vulnerable individuals.



If you see someone in need of shelter, call:

☎️ 202-399-7093 or 311

📞911 if there’s an immediate safety risk pic.twitter.com/9Y8wB8xi3o — DC Public Library (@dcpl) November 28, 2023

The blankets are free and can be requested at the front desk "as available." This note sparked social media users to ask how they could donate extra blankets to the library or even share the idea with other libraries.

"Ok but like how can we send you more blankets?" one X user commented.

Another wrote: "@DunwLibr is this something you offer/have thought about offering as the weather gets worse? Thx."

News4 has reached out to the library for more information on how to donate blankets.

The D.C. Public Library system also encouraged people to check on unsheltered neighbors, seniors and other vulnerable people, and to call the shelter hotline at 202-399-7093 or 311 if someone needs help.

D.C.'s cold weather emergency plan goes into effect when freezing temperatures are dangerous for residents, especially those outdoors or unsheltered. It is activated when wind chills are 15° or below, or if there is a wind chill of 20° along with snow.

Here are additional cold weather safety precautions from D.C.: