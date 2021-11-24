Bidens, Harris, Emhoff Assemble Meal Kits at DC Central Kitchen

Ahead of the holiday, President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff, Harris' husband, made a stop Tuesday at DC Central Kitchen to assemble Thanksgiving meal kits and meet with staff there.

When asked by a reporter what he is thankful for, President Biden said, "The people I’m standing next to."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The president wore a DC Central Kitchen baseball cap and apron with their logo on the front, and Dr. Biden also donned an apron with the charity's logo.

DC Central Kitchen is a nonprofit that combats hunger and poverty through job training. It provides hands-on culinary training for people facing barriers to employment.

The food that's made is served to those who need it most.

Oliver Contreras/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Everyone was masked and wore gloves to prep the meals.

President Biden used tongs to put slices of turkey into tins, then passed them down the assembly line, where another worker added green beans, and the first lady added scoops of mashed sweet potatoes.

Harris and Emhoff started at a separate table before moving over to join the Bidens, and Harris took over green bean duty.

Famed D.C. chef José Andrés was also at the event. He is the chair emeritus of DC Central kitchen.

The Bidens will travel to Nantucket for Thanksgiving.